NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools staff, administration, substitutes, nurses and superintendent will get a pay increase and students in K-2 will be getting a new science program.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said after completing three years of research and two pilots, she’s recommending the purchase of the Twig K-2 Science Program.
"Of the ten teachers that piloted the program, all ten are in favor of the program adoption and positive about the program contents. Teachers are impressed with the hands-on learning labs that support the concepts."
The bid for approximately $207,000, which includes a six year instructional package and teacher training, was unanimously approved.
Also unanimously approved was a 3.4-percent compensation increase for classified staff, nurses, PK-12 administrators, the superintendent, and substitutes.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they will continue the 40 cent and 80 cent per hour bonus for subs that work 20 days and 40 days in a semester.