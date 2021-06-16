NPS to get new lunch tables

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be purchasing and replacing lunch tables throughout the district after it was approved by the Board of Education.
At its meeting Monday night, Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said the district received a proposal from Mid-States School Equipment for around $151,000.
Robinson said tables would be replaced at Lincoln, Bel-Air, Jefferson, the Junior High, and Senior High.
"They won't replace every table in these buildings, but replace the old ones. These tables met all of our specs listed in the RFP, the biggest one is we were specific to a brand because of its warranty and ability to get parts as well as longevity history. We've had success with the same tables in the past."
Robinson said the tables have individual seats attached, not just one big bench on each side.
He said there are shipping delays, but hopes to have them here and ready to go for the first day of school.