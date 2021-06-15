NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be approving its return to in person instruction plan earlier than intended in order to qualify for the third round of CARES Act or American Recovery Act funding.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said she has already put together a draft plan that will be posted on the NPS website June 22nd for public review and comment.
Thompson said the new plan will look very different from the old one for two reasons.
"Number one, COVID cases and guidance are very different now than they were last summer. Number two, the ARA grant specifies the components that must be addressed in our plan and we have to address every one of those."
She said the funding will be used for a variety of needs.
"We are excited about the possibility of using this funding to address the learning loss, purchase new curriculum, intervention programs, and technology upgrades, as well as address some critical facility issues such as overcrowded lunchrooms, and our inability to provide adequate social distancing."
Thompson said the plan will be presented at the district's 2nd monthly meeting on the 24th for public comment and approval, well before the July 10th deadline indicated by the federal government.