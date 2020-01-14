NORFOLK - Last March Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson came up with five comprehensive goals for herself and the district to complete.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night Thompson gave an update on the goals.
Thompson said one of the goals is to identify and implement additional ways to enhance internal staff and board communications and public relations.
"I added a positive staff newsletter this year which I have received a lot of positive feedback from. I continue to send superintendent reports after every board meeting and now Dr. Robinson helps with sending out staff reports after all of our admin meetings so that staff get that information as well. I also hold additional superintendent reports, meetings, videos, whatever is needed."
Thompson said that is a continued goal they can only try to improve upon.
She said another goal they need to continue with and meet is to provide leadership, direction, and supervision regarding the effective implementation of school safety, standards based grading, and early childhood education.