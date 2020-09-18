NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has unveiled its preliminary enrollment numbers for this school year.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says enrollment has increased every years since 2011 until this year.
"Our average annual increase from 2011 to 2019 was approximately 70 students per year. However, our enrollment decreased by 137 students from September of 2019 to September of 2020. The number of home schooled students has gone up this year due to COVID, but that may not fully explain the loss."
Thompson says enrollment typically increases throughout the school year with additional increases occurring during the summer months however, the trend reversed in 2019-20.
She says the decrease in enrollment will have an impact on state aid funding.
Thompson says they will continue to monitor the decrease to see if it’s an anomaly due to the coronavirus pandemic or if it’s a new trend.