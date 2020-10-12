NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools’ return to school plan is being changed.
During the most recent meeting Monday night, members of the committee went over the revised plan before it was unanimously approved.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said the committee determined that the district should continue to have a hybrid learning option available at the orange level if the positivity rate in a school hits two to three percent or total student population absenteeism reaches 10 to 15 percent.
"Whether we move to that level needed to be based upon individual school data, so the actual COVID-19 cases in our schools and the total percentage of illnesses in our schools. It's very common for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to look at that 10 to 15 percent of illnesses in a typical flu season and say hey, it's time to look at maybe closing."
Also presented at the meeting was the addition of a COVID-19 dashboard to the Norfolk Public Schools website which will be updated weekly and show the amount of cases in the district and building by building.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said a remote learning subcommittee has been formed to determine if a remote learning option would be feasible for parents uncomfortable about sending their children to school because of the pandemic.