NORFOLK - Eighty mobile hotspots, which allow an internet connection to be established by the user will be distributed to Norfolk Public Schools students throughout the district.
Thanks to some grant funding, the school was able to purchase the hotspots.
Assistant Principal at Norfolk High, Erik Wilson says they’ll distribute hotspots to high schools students that were receiving paper packets this past spring.
"Then we'll continue to work to see what other needs we have across the district, but the funding only goes so far. We appreciate the funding we have received from our community partners, the Nebraska Community Foundation, Norfolk Area Community Foundation, and Rudolph R. Elis Donor Fund."
Wilson says they will need more hotspots down the road as 80 won’t cover the whole district.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says the impact of the grant will be appreciated by many school district families and will have far reaching benefits for all of the students.