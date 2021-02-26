NPS on probation after investigation

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has been placed on probation after a racial slur was said by someone from its student section toward the Omaha Northwest girls basketball team during a game February 12.
During Thursday’s Norfolk Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting, school administration shared the school district’s commitment to increasing efforts to raise student, staff and community awareness regarding acceptance and respect for one another.
Staff and student communication was shared last week reminding everyone of the expectations in classrooms and at activities and events.
NPS has already begun work on a comprehensive PK-12 equity and diversity plan and will share the details of this plan with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association.
According to the Norfolk Daily News, NPS was placed on probation for the remainder of the school year to give the district sufficient time to start implementing the plan. If another incident were to occur before the year ended, the district could be subject to additional sanctions.