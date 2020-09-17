NORFOLK - Students at Norfolk Public Schools will get their meals for free the rest of the year thanks to an extended waiver through the USDA.
Through December 31st, breakfast and lunch is available to the students at no cost and the district gets fully reimbursed for production and serving costs.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says it’s the same program that provided “Grab N Go” meals throughout the summer months.
Robinson says the free meals will be beneficial for parents struggling financially right now.
"It's another item parents can take off of their list as far as a cost they have to think about right now. There's a lot of things going on right now in the world with the pandemic and we thought this was a great opportunity to help families out. We feel like we offer a great breakfast and lunch program."
Robinson says weekend take-home meals may also become available if enough parents request it in a recent survey sent to them.