NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools won’t be requiring masks for summer activities.
A special Board of Education meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss the new mask protocols.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson recommended masks be encouraged and potentially required in a specific building if COVID-19 cases rise.
Thompson said the recommendation is based upon information from the CDC, Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
She said temperature checks and other protocols will remain in place.
"The arrows on the floors and plexiglass dividers will stay in place until we've had the chance to actually review it. There is some research that we can look at as far as what's been effective and what hasn't."
Thompson said revised COVID-19 safety protocols will be presented to the Board for consideration in July.
The new mask protocols were approved 4 to 0 with board members Tami Day and Jake Claussen absent.