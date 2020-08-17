NPS makes changes to mask protocols

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education held a special meeting Monday to go over the return to school plan again and look at the mask protocols.
Board member Arnie Robinson said when determining if students should wear a mask or not, they should take into consideration the local health department’s guidance.
Robinson said the guidance states that if everyone wore a mask, quarantine isn’t needed and if a mask wasn’t worn by an individual who tested positive, all close contacts are required to quarantine.
"To me it's not about what the science says, it's about what the effect will be on our students and teachers. If a student doesn't have a mask and a teacher is quarantined even though she had a mask on, that's one more sub we're going to be losing and one step closer to not being able to have our students in the buildings. Having students in a mask will provide us a better chance of keeping students and teachers in the building."
After other statements from the various board members on their opinions, a motion was made to revise the return to school plan and require students who are medically able to wear cloth masks when the school is in yellow in the COVID-19 risk dial.
That motion was approved 4 to 2 and will take effect Tuesday.
A separate motion was made and approved to require face masks and face shields for staff when they need to perform a specific duty like checking students’ temperatures.