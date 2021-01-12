NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools staffing additions were discussed and voted on after Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson went over enrollment projects for the district at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
NPS had hired a company called RSP to conduct sophisticated enrollment projections, but a sudden decrease in enrollment likely due to the coronavirus pandemic has altered those statistics causing the district to conduct its own 2020 pandemic enrollment data.
Thompson said they project 1,601 elementary students, 630 middle school students, 594 junior high students and 1,360 senior high students by 2025.
She said based on that data, there is a pressing need for additional staffing at Lincoln Montessori as the number of classrooms is increased.
"I am asking for you to approve the 21-22 additions: a grade 1-2 teacher at Lincoln, a .25 addition for PE at Lincoln, a .25 to .4 music addition at Lincoln or the junior high, a part-time para at Lincoln and a speech language pathologist for Little Panthers Preschool. We are estimating that cost to be around $150,000."
The staffing additions were unanimously approved and Thompson said they will likely have RSP conduct enrollment projections again once students come back after the pandemic.