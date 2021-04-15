NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is continuing to voice its support and opposition of various bills in the Nebraska Legislature.
At the Board of Education meeting earlier this week board member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite said Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson has visited with Senator Mike Flood regarding various bills.
Hatfield-Waite said Dr. Thompson wrote a letter to all senators opposing LB 408, which would place a three percent cap on property tax growth.
"As the bill is currently written, it would actually decrease funding for equalized school districts, because actual property tax valuations would be used when calculating state aid even though the amount of property taxes collected would be reduced. The effects of this bill on NPS would be a $1.6 million decrease in state aid."
Hatfield-Waite said the district is also in opposition of LB 133, which would eliminate all income, property, sales, and inheritance tax and replace it with a 10.64 percent consumption tax.
She said one bill they wrote a letter is support of is LB 132 and it would create a Finance Review Committee to study all aspects of school finance.