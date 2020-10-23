NORFOLK - Every year an audit is done on Norfolk Public Schools to review the district’s financial information.
The audit was reviewed by the Finance and Facilities Committee on Monday with auditors and was discussed and voted on at the Board of Education meeting Thursday.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said overall, the audit shows that the district follows good fiscal practices and has strong internal controls.
Robinson said due to delays in guidance from the State, the single audit on CARES Act funds will take place at a later date and then brought to the board for approval.
"This audit today is what the State needs at the Nebraska Department of Education level and state auditor. The federal submission will need that single audit. As soon as the State gives them that guidance, then they can finish that because we are a recipient of CARES Act money above $500,000 so they have to perform that single audit on that federal fund which they were ready to do, but there's no guidance on how to do it."
The annual audit was unanimously approved.