NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board was asked to consider and grant permission to seek proposals for HVAC projects at two schools within the district at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said the projects would take place at Jefferson Elementary and the Junior High.
"These projects would replace steam boilers at both buildings with new efficient systems. The projects will have the engineering oversight from KPE engineering and would take place late this spring and throughout the summer."
A request for proposals for new Chromebooks and desktops was considered as well.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said each year they do an annual purchase of Chromebooks for 5th grade and 9th grade and those students then have the laptops for four years.
The board unanimously approved the seeking of RFP’s for the HVAC projects and computer purchases.