NORFOLK - The chilling system at Norfolk Senior High will be getting replaced.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson talked about the project and the bidders at the board of education meeting earlier this week.
Robinson said they had a strong bidding environment as there were five bidders.
"We feel good about any one of these companies. Strobel Energy Group was the low bidder and we feel they will be fine to do this project. It includes a lot of piping which got some different companies to the table versus some of our other HVAC projects. QCPUF allocation will fund the project."
He said the bid from Strobel out of Clarks Nebraska was just under $916,000.
Robinson said he hopes the new chilling system lasts between 25 to 30 years.
The board unanimously approved a motion to accept the bid from Strobel.