NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education has approved monetary incentives for substitutes and teachers.
At the board meeting Monday night, discussion was had on temporary COVID bonuses for subs.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said hopefully, the incentives will alleviate substitute shortages and more will apply.
"We would increase the classified rate for people who are subbing for para's or secretaries, those kinds of things, by 40 cents an hour if you sub 20 days per semester and then go to 80 cents an hour increase on whatever rate you're at if you sub 40 days per semester."
Robinson also said he recommends increasing the compensation provided to teachers when they sub during their plan periods from $20 per period for certificated staff to $27 an hour. It would automatically increase each year based upon the base pay provided to teachers.
Two separate motions were made and both unanimously approved.
Both increases will start during the next pay period.