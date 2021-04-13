NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be starting construction projects at Grant and Lincoln Elementary after bids were approved at the Board of Education meeting Monday night.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said J.H. Hespe Company was the low bidder at $1,270,000 for the Grant Elementary project which includes enhancements to the main entrance for safety and security, installation of an elevator, and new restrooms.
As for the project at Lincoln Elementary, Robinson said it will be great to finish that facility and make it a full two-track school over the next two years. Otte Construction Company was the low bidder at $1,798,000.
He said they will have a contractual meeting sometime next week and the projects will start by mid-May.
"They can start doing such things as surveying now. We are having school in session and we have to be done by next summer."
The board unanimously approved each bid in two separate motions.
Robinson said June of 2022 is the completion date for both projects.