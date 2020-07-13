NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School board was enthusiastic to approve the graduation plan.
At the board of education meeting Monday night Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said the administration has decided to recommend an outdoor ceremony at Skyview Park July 26th at 2 P.M.
That recommendation was unanimously approved.
Thompson said there will be a contingency plan in place in case of bad weather.
"The back up plan that we're recommending is to host two ceremonies at Norfolk High School in the gym. The first half of the alphabet would attend at 2 P.M. with the second half attending at 4 P.M. We want to have all of our graduates together, but we can't meet the directed health measures with all graduates and families in the gym at one time."
Thompson said prom is being cancelled because they don’t think they can meet social distancing and disinfecting requirements.
She said the return to school committee is in the process of realigning their plans to the CDC's four tier system and include several different scenarios.
"Those scenarios include all students attending in person. A hybrid model with a combination of on site and in person instruction with remote and home based instruction. Another option is all students learning remotely. I do want to say that if our first day of school was planned for tomorrow, I believe that we would open with all students attending on site with safety precautions in place."
The return to school plan will be discussed at the board's July 23rd meeting.