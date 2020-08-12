NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School board has approved additions to its student and staff handbooks.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night Vice President Dr. Patti Gubbels said the handbook supplements were recommended by the Perry Law Firm to address situations unique to the upcoming school year due to COVID-19.
Gubbels said one topic includes the requirement for staff in yellow and orange levels on the risk dial and students in the orange level only to wear cloth masks or clear face shields when on school grounds.
She says there are other topics included as well.
"The districts expectations regarding the completion of work at home. The need for staff and students to be honest about COVID-19 symptoms and exposures. The recommendation that staff follow guidance provided by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the State's Directed Health Measures when off-duty. The assumption of risk for exposure to COVID-19."
In two separate motions, both handbook supplements were unanimously approved.