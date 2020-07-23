NPS board approves back to school plan

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has announced its back to school plan for this fall and it will follow the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s COVID-19 colored risk dial.
During the Board of Education meeting Thursday Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson went over what each color means. In green and yellow, all students will be in the school. In orange, students will alternate days of learning on site and remotely. Red is all remote learning. NPS is in the yellow color right now, but that could change.
She said the school will provide two cloth masks for all students and staff to wear. In the green tier masks will be recommended for all students and staff.
"When NPS is operating within the yellow tier, masks will be strongly recommended for students and required for staff. In the orange tier, masks will be required for students and staff. In the red tier, students will not be reporting to school on-site, but staff and the school will be required to wear masks."
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said students will get their temperature taken every day before entering the school building and if it’s above 100 degrees they’ll get sent home.
The board approved a motion to adopt the plan by a vote of 3 to 2 with board members Patti Gubbels and Bruce Mitchell voting against.
More information on the plan can be found at NorfolkPublicSchools.Org.