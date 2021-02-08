NORFOLK - A prominent name and face in the Norfolk Community has been appointed to replace Dr. Patti Gubbels on the Norfolk Public School Board after Gubbels was elected to the State Board of Education.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, four candidates were interview. Former board member and president of Norfolk Iron and Metal Arnie Robinson, Brent Frey co-owner of Window World, Cassandra Oestreich general manager of Raising Canes, and Jake Claussen chief operating officer of Unity Eye Centers in Norfolk.
Claussen said he can’t think of a more important volunteer position in this community than being on the board of Norfolk Public Schools.
"There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into being a school board member, but the rewards, results and outcomes are so beneficial to so many that whatever you are doing is worth it. That's why I want to be a part of the board."
After each candidate was interviewed the board had discussion. A nomination was then made for each candidate and for three rounds of voting no candidate received a majority vote or three votes.
Before the fourth round of nominations Brent Frey removed his name and Jake Claussen received four votes. Board member Bruce Mitchell voted for Arnie Robinson.
Claussen will be seated at the next board of education meeting and remain on the board until the next General Election in November of 2022.