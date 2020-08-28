NPS begins budget discussions

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools began budget discussions for this coming fiscal year at the Board of Education meeting Thursday.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said there will be a large valuation increase, but the levy will be reduced 4.6 cents this year to $1.13.
Robinson said they’ll have $12 million in state aid for this fiscal year which is a $440,000 increase.
He said they had spent a lot of time developing a comprehensive strategic facilities plan which included a bond proposal, but that has been put on hold because of the pandemic and economic changes.
Robinson said during the pause they are proposing moving forward with a couple of those critical projects and levying 10 cents to the building fund to do so.
"We want to go ahead with constructing safe and secure entrances at Lincoln and Grant Elementary and make Lincoln and full two track building. We feel we can still move forward with that which is why we want to add money to the building fund just this one year so we can continue to move forward with those projects."
The budget and tax hearings will be held at the next meeting on September 14th.