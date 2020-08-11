NORFOLK - Students and teachers at Norfolk Public Schools are gearing up for the upcoming school year which begins later this week.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night Director of Student Services and Safety Erik Wilson said all students have been divided into Groups A or B. Group A will attend on Thursday and Group B will attend on Friday.
Wilson says that will give each building time to train their students on proper COVID-19 safety procedures and those are the groups that will be used if the district has to alternate in person and remote learning.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said a weekly news bulletin has been developed that will be posted on the Norfolk Public Schools website and social media every Wednesday.
"It will contain a copy of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Departments COVID-19 colored risk dial and the corresponding recommendations and guidelines for schools as well as a variety of other coronavirus related updates that have been provided to parents over the course of the last week."
Also during the meeting, a motion was unanimously approved to not accept foreign exchange students for this school year due to the pandemic.