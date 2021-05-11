NPS addresses health standards curriculum

NORFOLK - As the Nebraska Department of Education evaluates changes to Nebraska Health Standards curriculum, Norfolk Public Schools has outlined what will happen after the revision and adoption process.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said once the review process is completed by NDE, Nebraska schools will have the option of adopting all or part of those health standards but aren’t required to do so.
"As a district, we will follow our normal curriculum revision process, meaning that our NPS curriculum committee will review those state standards, along with the National Health Education Standards, and other resources to determine if we need to make any revisions to our current standards and curriculum. This is a lengthy process which could take up to a year, as our NPS teachers, administrators and our teaching and learning team work collaboratively to identify necessary revisions."
Thompson said after the review process, the district’s locally-developed health standards and curriculum will be presented to the school board at a public meeting where parents and community members can offer feedback and suggestions.
She said the district won’t lose funding if they don’t adopt the health standards proposed by NDE.