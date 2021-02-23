COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District is warning customers of scam activity taking place.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says with the recent winter weather and power outages last week, these scammers are looking to take advantage of you.
"They'll either threaten to shut people's power off, or see if they find out if someone's power is off and ask for some money in a promise to turn your power back on pretending to be a public power district."
Otten says one NPPD customer reported last week, a scammer called them posing as Publisher’s Clearing House stating the customer won a drawing and requested banking information to transfer the winnings.
He adds NPPD doesn’t just call customers demanding payments, and if you receive a call you’re unsure of, hang up and call 1-877-ASK NPPD.