COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District has been made aware of a new scam making the rounds.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says the newest con is targeting electric customers across the state.
"These scammers are calling people posing as NPPD or whoever the public power district person is who serves that person and they would tell them they need money for a meter replacement. In Norfolk we've completed those meter replacements before so I don't think there's anybody really out there that's getting a current meter replacement."
Otten says the scammers are demanding payment through a wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid debit cards such as a Green Dot card or else your power will be shut off.
He says NPPD doesn’t conduct business that way and if you receive a call like this just hang up and call 1-877-ASK-NPPD.