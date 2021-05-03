COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District is conducting its regular inspection of wood poles across the state.
Supervisor of Media Services Mark Becker says they have contracted with Osmose Utilities Service to inspect the poles on its distribution, sub transmission and transmission facilities.
Becker says the work will take place now through July.
"We do an annual inspection of those poles to make sure the integrity of the poles has not diminished over time. They're out in the weather of course and so we contract with a company to go out and do the inspections."
Becker says you’ll see crews dressed in high visibility vests traveling from pole to pole on a UTV.
He says nearly 11,000 poles will be inspected.