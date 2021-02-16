COLUMBUS - Nebraska Public Power District customers will be experiencing some power interruptions Tuesday.
According to Media Relations Specialist Mark Becker, to maintain system reliability, NPPD has been informed by the Southwest Power Pool emergency coordinated interruptions of service need to take place.
These 30-minute interruptions of service occur in real-time, so there's very little, if any, notice as to where these interruptions will take place.
Individuals should take steps to conserve energy use and follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding conservation, local conditions and the potential for outages to their homes and businesses.