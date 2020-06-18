A boom sprayer made contact with a 115kilovolt power line.
Photo Courtesy/NPPD

COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District has had several electrical contacts between power lines and farm equipment in recent weeks.

Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says farm operators are reminded to “look up and look out” for power lines.

 Otten says if you do come into contact with a power line, as long as it’s safe, remain inside your vehicle and contact your local power utility or 911 right away.

He says if you need to exit your vehicle there are some things you need to do.

Otten adds the appropriate action is to jump – not step – with both feet landing on the ground at the same time, and then shuffle your feet away from the vehicle at least another 20 feet.

He recommends always having your local utility’s phone number already programmed into your cell phone. If it’s NPPD, that number is 877-ASK-NPPD.

