NPPD resuming normal bill collection

COLUMBUS - A lot of people throughout the nation have been impacted financially from the coronavirus pandemic whether they lost their job or had their hours cut.
To help people financially strapped the Nebraska Public Power District waived late payment charges and didn’t cut anyone’s power off, but with people going back to work, on Saturday normal bill collection will resume.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says if you’re still having trouble paying your bill call NPPD’s customer support team.
"They will help set up repayment plans and try to find the best way to get people caught up with their bill. They've got some different tools to try to get a schedule set up and find a way that they can get back on track."
Otten says people still financially impacted are encouraged to check out their Pennies for Power program.
For more information visit NPPD.Com.