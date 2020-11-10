COLUMBUS - Nebraskans should prepare for the winter storms that are certain to come.
The Nebraska Public Power District's Grant Otten says winter storms can cause damage and knock out power, so it's good to be prepared.
Otten says homeowners should put together an emergency kit with a flashlight, extra batteries, a portable radio, at least one gallon of water and some food.
He says if the power does go out, remember to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
Otten adds anyone using a portable generator should remember not to run it inside a home or garage because of the exhaust fumes.