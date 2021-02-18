NPPD power system back to normal

COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District is and will continue to assess the situation that occurred as a result of extremely cold temperatures.
During a media briefing Wednesday President and CEO Tom Kent said there were a lot of lessons learned.
Kent said it was important they operate their electrical system across broader areas and work with the Southwest Power Pool as it provides them with more tools to deal with extreme electrical situations.
"If we were operating as an island by ourselves, dealing with this issue could have been much more difficult if one of our units had tripped off. Sharing that reserve and reliability requirement across a larger footprint actually makes the system more reliable for all of us."
Kent said all plants are operating as normal now and will likely continue that way thanks to more favorable weather temperatures.