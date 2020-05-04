NORFOLK - Nebraska Public Power District customers in Norfolk will get new meters this summer.
Mark Becker, Supervisor of Corporate Media and Media Services says installation started Monday and is expected to run through the end of July.
Becker says the new meters are more advanced.
"We can do much more service work in more locations, plus it allows the customer to keep track of home much electricity they're using. They simply call into the office and can find out"
Becker says installation at each residence or business takes five to ten minutes and customers will be called as well as get a knock at their door to let them know the meter is getting replaced.
There is no charge to the customer for the meter or installation.