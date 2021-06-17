COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District has some energy saving tips for you during the hot summer months.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says energy usage often increases in the summer as the average Nebraska home uses 10-percent of its annual energy to keep cool.
Otten says there are a number of things you can do around your home to not only save energy, but save some money on your monthly bill as well.
"Use ceiling fans, use box fans that's going to help create a wind chill effect in your house and only use those in whatever room you're in. If you're not in a room and you have a ceiling fan on it's cooling that room, but it's only cooling it when the fan is on so it's not making the any cooler when you come in. It'll be just a cool if you leave it off and turn it on when you come back into the room."
Otten also recommends having your thermostat set at a higher temperature while you’re not home during the day.
For more information go to NPPD.EnergyWiseNebraska.com.