COLUMBUS - Nebraska Public Power District customers have and may continue to experience intermittent blackouts.
The Southwest Power Pool which NPPD is a part of declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3.
According to NPPD, they were directed to do emergency coordinated interruptions of service which resulted in unplanned, 30-minute blackouts across their service territory to maintain system reliability.
For the time being, SPP has paused outages, but may need to enforce again. Due to interruptions occurring in real-time, NPPD receives very little, if any, notice as to when these interruptions will take place over the next few days.
Continue to conserve energy and charge your cell phones, electric devices, and home medical devices.