NPPD can help those considering solar energy

COLUMBUS - As the solar energy industry continues to grow, if you’re considering it as a way to generate electricity in your home or business the Nebraska Public Power District can help you through the process.
Renewable Energy Consultant Ron Rose says they will do an economic analysis to show how good of an investment solar might be for you and see if it’s a good fit for your property.
Rose says there are various monetary incentives available they can help you find.
"The USDA Rural Development Office has a program for renewable energy projects for commercial customers. Both residential and commercial customers can participate in the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment's program which provides people with a low interest loans for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects."
You’re encouraged to obtain more than one project bid so you get the most out of your money.
Another consultant, Jim Loutzenhiser says they have a solar calculator tool on the NPPD website you can use to get a good project estimate and compare options.
If you’re interested in solar energy and want to speak with an NPPD renewable energy consultant call 1-877-ASK-NPPD.