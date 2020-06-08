NORFOLK - It’s now June, and with that come June bugs flying around.
Those insects are the white grubs you may see in your lawn and can be potentially dangerous to turf grass by eating on the roots.
Wayne Ohnesorg, Extension Educator for Madison, Pierce, and Antelope Counties says there are a couple of signs to watch out for to know if you have grubs in your yard.
"We're looking for irregular Browning areas in the turf. When we go to the edges of those Browning areas, the turf pulls up easily when we give it a slight tug, and then if we roll that turf back to expose the soil what we will find will be the white grubs feeding."
Ohnesorg says now’s the time of the year for preventative treatment as it takes time to get into the turf.
For more information visit Extension.UNL.EDU.