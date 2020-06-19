LINCOLN - It’s that time of year to scout your field barriers for a pest that can cause a lot of problems if it gets to your crops.
Nebraska Extension Entomologist Bob Wright says grasshoppers are easiest to control before they become adults and have fully developed wings.
Wright says grasshoppers will tend to stay where they hatch when they’re young so that’s one positive to treating the problem now.
"It depends a lot on whether you're just treating the field borders, or if you also want to treat into the crop area. If you'd want to treat both the field borders and the crop area, the insecticide needs to be labeled on both sites and there's less choices in that case. Of course, you could also just spray the field borders of the crop and just (use) an insecticide that is labeled on that crop."
Wright says if you’re surrounded by roadside ditches or grass pastures, it’s best to keep those areas healthy and watered so grasshoppers stay there.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.