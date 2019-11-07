NORFOLK - As harvest winds down, now is the time to sample for soybean cyst nematodes.
Extension Educator for Burt County John Wilson says SCN causes more yield losses than all other soybean diseases combined.
Wilson says when sampling it should be from an area no larger than 40 acres, and less is better.
He says when you select those areas in a field you want to sample, it’s important to remember anything that will move soil will also move SCN.
Wilson says there are areas where SCN is more likely to be found like field entryways or driveways.
He adds the cost of the analysis has been covered for you by the Nebraska Soybean Board.
For more information go to Extension.UNL.EDU.