MADISON - There have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 tests from Tyson Foods in Madison.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, there are an additional 56 tests pending in the health district, and it is unknown at this time whether any of those remaining tests are those of Tyson employees.
ELVPHD continues to lead the investigation of these cases in partnership Tyson. Internal plant containment and safe, continued operations continue to be the goal of both ELVPHD and Tyson.
The plant has implemented a ‘no outside visitor’ policy due to the expanding outbreak inside the plant. Plans are currently underway to continue testing of employees in the days ahead.
As this outbreak investigation continues, additional testing results, case numbers related to Tyson, and any further updates will be provided.
Also, if anyone, including an employee of Tyson, have had symptoms of any type (fever, cough, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, loss of taste/smell, body aches, etc.), they are to stay home for a minimum of 14 days. Of those 14 days, the last 72 hours must be symptom free.
Anyone not symptom free for the last 72 hours of the 14 days must remain in quarantine until symptom free for 72 consecutive hours. Again, the minimum absence is 14 days.