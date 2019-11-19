KANSAS CITY, MO - This month’s USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop production report is now available.
Chief of the crops branch, Lance Honig told News Talk WJAG at the National Association of Farm Broadcasters convention in Kansas City Missouri last week that yields are down compared to this time a year ago.
Honig said average corn yield, based on November 1st conditions, was forecast at 167 bushels an acre, down 1.4 bushels from October and down 9.4 bushels from 2018.
He said the average soybean yield was forecast at 46.9 bushels an acre, unchanged from October but down 3.7 bushels from last year.
Honig said a huge component of the information they use comes directly from farmers.
"When you get into November, farmers are reporting to us the yields they've already achieved even though they aren't quite done with harvest. Additionally we do some objective yield work which means we aren't just relying on farmers, but we're sending trained enumerators into fields where they take counts and measurements."
To view the report in full visit NASS.USDA.Gov.