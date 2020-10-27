LINCOLN - The holiday travel season is quickly approaching and the roads as well as airports are typically very busy, but it’s looking like that may not be the case this year according to a recent survey by AAA.
Director of Public Affairs for Triple A the Auto Club Group, Gene LaDoucer says they expect a lot of people to travel during the holidays, but don’t expect the numbers to be as great as they have been in past years.
"A majority of people have concerns about getting together with loved ones and the potential spreading of the disease. The survey we recently conducted shows 40 percent fewer Nebraskans will be traveling during the holiday season compared to past years."
LaDoucer says nearly two-thirds of Nebraskans are still uncomfortable about getting on an airplane and one in seven says they have postponed travel plans due to the presidential election.
He says if you do travel by car, gas prices will be historically low as you have to go back 14 years to find prices at this level during this time of the year.