NORFOLK - Students will begin classes either online or in person at Northeast Community College on Monday.
President Dr. Leah Barrett spoke during the Board of Governors meeting Thursday and said new student orientation has been redesigned this year and is offered in a virtual online environment for all 862 new students.
Barrett also said new this year, students will have the opportunity to gain additional credits between the upcoming fall and spring semesters with a special intersession.
"The intersession will feature a variety of classes and run from November 30th through January 15th with a break for the holidays in late December and early January. Registration will begin in October. The intersession also means a one-week adjustment in the start and end dates of the spring semester, which are now January 25th and ending classes on May 19th."
Barrett said she is pleased with faculty members who have expressed an interest to teach during the intersession.
She said it’s designed as a short-term solution to deal with an uncharted time in planning the academic calendar.