NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has received a $92,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Education through its career and technical education program.
During the Board of Governors meeting Thursday Vice President of Student Services Amanda Nipp said Northeast was one of two community colleges in the state to receive funding in the competitive program.
"With the grant, Northeast plans to enhance its existing Class A commercial driver's license training program and expand into Class B training as well. A Class B license allows individuals to operate straight trucks, dump trucks, parcel delivery trucks, garbage trucks, cement mixers, and others."
Nipp said companies have been reaching out to the college indicating that there is a great need for that type of training.
She said the funds will allow for the purchase of a used truck and the hiring of part-time credentialed trainers.