NORFOLK - Northeast Community College’s Theatre Department returns to the stage this week with the performance of ‘The Taxi Cabaret.’
Director Adam Peterson says the play by Peter Mills is around ten-years-old, and after reading the synopsis he was really interested in bringing that to the college.
Peterson says the play follows six people in their twenties during their first year in New York City, and each of their stories connect with one another.
He says everyone is really excited to perform in front of a live audience again too.
Performances are set for Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 with a matinee Sunday at 2.
The play will take place at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the campus of Northeast Community College.