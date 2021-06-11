NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a national program with the Columbia University institute hosted by the Community College Research Center.
At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday, President Dr. Leah Barrett said the program is designed to better align student goals for career and continuing education opportunities.
"Following a competitive application and interview process, the Teacher's College at Columbia University selected teams representing 25 colleges in 19 states, including Northeast, to participate in its Summer 2021 Institute."
Barrett said this experience is going to support their capacity-building efforts as well as their new strategic direction, ‘enVISION’.
By the end of the institute, teams will have data-informed plans to implement reforms that will help recruit and retain students, improve student success rates, and close equity gaps.
Ongoing support to the colleges from the Community College Research Center will continue until December.