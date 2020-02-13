Members of the Northeast Community College Concert Choir perform during the College’s Winter Concert in February 2019. The group, along with the Men’s and Women’s Ensembles and the College/Community Concert Band, will take the stage for the 2020 Winter Concert on Thursday, February 13, at 7 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Norfolk campus.
(Courtesy Northeast Community College)

NORFOLK - You’re invited to get into the music spirit by attending Northeast Community College’s Winter Concert Thursday.

The College/Community Concert Band, Concert Choir, and Men’s and Women’s Ensembles will take the stage.

Band Director Kevin McLouth says you can expect a variety of music performed.

"With the concert band I know we're going to do a piece called “Chant and Jubilo,” by W. Francis McBeth. We are going to end with this classic Sousa march and in between we'll do a piece called “West Highlands Sojourn,” which is a three movement piece that was inspired by the composer's trip into southern Scotland and Wales."

The free and open to the public concert is set for 7 Thursday night at the Cox Activities Center Theatre.

