NORFOLK - You’re invited to get into the music spirit by attending Northeast Community College’s Winter Concert Thursday.
The College/Community Concert Band, Concert Choir, and Men’s and Women’s Ensembles will take the stage.
Band Director Kevin McLouth says you can expect a variety of music performed.
"With the concert band I know we're going to do a piece called “Chant and Jubilo,” by W. Francis McBeth. We are going to end with this classic Sousa march and in between we'll do a piece called “West Highlands Sojourn,” which is a three movement piece that was inspired by the composer's trip into southern Scotland and Wales."
The free and open to the public concert is set for 7 Thursday night at the Cox Activities Center Theatre.