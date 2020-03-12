NORFOLK - Northeast Community College is extending its winter break to minimize exposure to the Coronavirus.
According the college’s student life Facebook page, winter break is extended through March 22nd. Faculty are to return on March 16th.
Students who are currently residing in campus housing are being encouraged to return to their permanent residence to minimize the potential risk of exposure.
All Northeast events and activities are being suspended after 8 A.M. Friday through March 22nd.
Visit Northeast.Edu./Coronavirus for updates.