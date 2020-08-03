Northeast requiring face masks

NORFOLK - With the start of the fall semester at Northeast Community College quickly approaching on Monday August 17th, further guidance is being put in place to protect students, staff, and the public.
President Dr. Leah Barrett tells News Talk WJAG, face masks will now be required on all campuses.
"We looked to guidance from our public health departments in the region as well as nationally. We want to make sure that we can have our students that will be here in person continue to take those classes as well as protect our faculty and staff. That is why we made that decision."
Barrett says disinfectants and appropriate informational signage are being made available.
She says face masks won’t be required when someone is working in an enclosed or private office or when moving between buildings.
Barrett says she’s looks forward to students returning either online, virtual, or in person.